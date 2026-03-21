Two Civilians Injured In Two Firing Incidents By Armed Militants In Manipur’s Ukhrul–Kangpokpi Area

Guwahati: Amid the ongoing attempt to restore harmony in trouble-torn Manipur, two civilians were injured in separate firing incidents reported along the Ukhrul–Kangpokpi fringe on Saturday.

The Ihang-Bungpi Working Committee and the Kuki CSO Working Committee (Ukhrul) in a statement suspected Tangkhul Naga militants allegedly opened fire in two incidents — first in the early hours at Shangkai village, and later along the Leplen–Tingpibung road.

Security sources said that an auto-rickshaw travelling between Tingpibung and Leplen villages came under automatic gunfire from the direction of Sanakeithel. The speeding auto rickshaw was struck and subsequently crashed. Two individuals were injured, including a woman who sustained a gunshot wound to her waist. Both are reported to be in critical condition. They have been shifted to a local hospital. The incident took place at about 9.30 am.

Informing that suspected militants opened fire on Shangkai village at about 5 am, security sources said that incident created panic among the villagers. However, no casualties were reported in that incident.

The Ihang-Bungpi Working Committee described the attack as a deliberate act targeting unarmed civilians and raised concerns over the alleged inaction of personnel from the 4th Mahar Regiment stationed at Sinakeithel during the incident. It questioned why security forces failed to intervene and termed the alleged inaction a serious dereliction of duty.

The Committee called for immediate countermeasures against militant elements operating from the Sinakeithel area, a formal inquiry into the alleged operational inaction, dismantling of unauthorised militant bunkers along civilian routes, and assured safe passage for civilians travelling on the Leplen–Tingpibung road. It warned that failure to take visible action within 48 hours would be viewed seriously.

Meanwhile, the Kuki CSO Working Committee (Ukhrul) condemned the incidents, stating that the incident took place at a time when the community was already mourning the deaths of Thenkhing Baite and Thangboimang Lunkim. The Committee said that it had extended cooperation to the authorities and lifted the shutdown on March 20 after assurances were received. It also urged authorities to identify those responsible and take action under the law to prevent further escalation.