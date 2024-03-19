Two Booked for Poll Code Violation in Proddutur

Aanantapur: Proddutur police on Monday booked cases against two persons for distributing saris in violation of election code of conduct, informed Kadapa collector V.Vijaya Ramaraju.



According to officials, members of the Dudekula Sangham conducted a meeting in Proddatur town on Sunday and distributed saris to women. As the news of distributing saris went viral on social media, the Proddatur municipal commissioner and returning officer lodged a complaint over violation of Election Code of Conduct in the town.The collector Vijaya Ramaraju said cases were booked against Pagadala Dastagiri and C. Nagur Babu, who organised the meeting and distributed saris to women.