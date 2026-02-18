Two Arrested With 101 Kg Ganja

Hyderabad:Two men from Andhra Pradesh were arrested near Shilpa Ventures in Tellapur, Kollur, for allegedly transporting ganja to the city for sale. Police said 101.711 kg of ganja worth Rs.25 lakh was recovered from their possession.

Based on a tip‑off, the Serilingampally SOT and Kollur police apprehended the accused — Baswa Jaganatham (37), a farmer, and Pallapu Laxminarayana (52). The prime accused, Raju, a native of Odisha, remains absconding.







Complaint filed against Haldiram staff

Hyderabad:A complaint has been registered against staff of Haldiram’s Attapur branch for alleged criminal negligence and selling unsafe food items to customers.

According to the complaint filed by Kotagiri Sidhartha, a 29‑year‑old law student, he and his sister Jhansi visited the outlet around 3 pm to eat sweets and samosas when they noticed visible fungus growth on the sweets, rendering them unsafe for consumption.



When they raised the issue with a salesman named Munawar, Kotagiri alleged that the staffer responded rudely, saying: “Do whatever you want. It is an all‑India branch. We can’t do anything.”



Kotagiri further stated in his letter to the SHO of Attapur police station that Munawar manhandled him and Jhansi, who was recording the incident, causing humiliation and distress. He alleged that the conduct amounted to assault, criminal force and intentional insult to his sister’s modesty.



Police confirmed that strict criminal action has been registered under IPC and food safety provisions against the management and staff of the outlet.



Security supervisor killed in Moinabad



Hyderabad:A 35‑year‑old man, Ishwar, was found murdered near a cricket ground at Kashimbowli in Moinabad on Tuesday morning. Moinabad Inspector G. Pavan Kumar said locals spotted the body and alerted police. One suspect has been identified, and efforts are on to nab him and establish the motive. Ishwar worked as a security guards supervisor at a private hospital in Moinabad. He is survived by his wife and a child.



Police said the duo targeted labourers, and procured the contraband from Raju about ten days ago. They were caught while attempting to sell it at the labour camp.



Mechanic alleges assault by cop

Hyderabad:A man has alleged that he was physically assaulted by police in Shadnagar following a scuffle at a wine shop. In a video circulating online, the victim identified himself as K. Venkatesh, a mechanic.



With visible injuries on his eyes, thighs and hands, Venkatesh claimed that a police constable took him to an isolated area and beat him. The incident reportedly began near Shakti Wines, where the constable allegedly yelled at him and hurled abuses while the shop owner handed over a black cover.



As the argument escalated, the constable allegedly dragged him away and assaulted him, leaving him with blood clots and severe injuries. Venkatesh later informed his family, who shifted him to hospital. Police have not responded to queries.

