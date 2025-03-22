Two arrested for rape of minors

Hyderabad: The Alwal police on Friday arrested Sathvik, 26, and Mohan Chandu, 28, for allegedly raping two minors. Two days ago, the parents of one of the minors had lodged a complaint with the police after both the girls went missing.



On tracing them, it was found that the two accused had sexually assaulted the minor girls. A case was registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.

One booked for harassing woman



Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Friday booked Naushad Khan from Karnataka for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a woman. Jubilee Hills inspector Venkateshwarulu said the accused used to visit Dubai frequently and came across the victim, a resident of Yousufguda, who was working as a dancer in Dubai.



They were together for a long time and would even come to India together. An altercation broke out between the two after the victim refused to go back to Dubai. The accused then started blackmailing her with her private pictures.

Man held for sale of spoiled offal



Hyderabad: The south-east task force team and the GHMC’s veterinary department arrested Mohd Misbahuddin for illegally preserving and selling spoiled offal of sheep and goat. The police seized around two quintals of stale offals, worth around `1.5 lakh from his premises at Mata Ki Khidki, Dabeerpura. Police said Misbahuddin purchased the stale offal from wholesale markets and sold it to event managers and hotels.



Auto Mows Down Infant



Hyderabad: An auto trolley moved down an infant in Indiranagar in Shamshabad on Friday morning. Shamshabad inspector K. Narender Reddy, said Kakam Shiva Shanker and his wife had taken the infant along with them while working at a construction site. The infant was playing nearby when the Chand Ali, driving the auto trolley, ran over her.