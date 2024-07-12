Twist in Bollywood Tragedy: BJP Politician Alleges Cover-Up in Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput Cases

The mysterious deaths of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian in June 2020 have resurfaced in the news, with BJP MLA Nitesh Rane alleging that the cases were murders covered up by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government-led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Disha Salian, 28, died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai. Six days later, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai in what was ruled as a suicide.

Following Sushant's death, allegations surfaced that Disha's death could be linked to his mysterious demise. BJP leader Narayan Rane claimed that Disha was raped and murdered and that Sushant was aware of this and was being threatened by the same group.

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which investigated Sushant's death, concluded that Disha's death was accidental. The agency found that she had slipped from the parapet of her flat while in an inebriated state and there was no indication of murder.

Despite the CBI's findings, the Maharashtra government has now directed the Mumbai Police to conduct a fresh probe into Disha's death after questions were raised about it. The state's Home Department, headed by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, has asked the police to inform the Executive Magistrate if any new evidence emerges in the case.

Nitesh Rane, in his recent statement, has alleged that there was a conspiracy to hide the murders of Sushant and Disha. He claimed that Aditya Thackeray, son of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, was a suspect and should disclose his location on the days of the deaths. Rane also alleged that CCTV footage was deleted, the watchman disappeared, and pages were removed from the visitor's book at the building where Disha died.

"| have been saying that Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian case was a murder case, there was a conspiracy to hide the murder. There was an MVA government, Uddhav Thackeray was the CM; Aditya Thackeray's name was suspected, if he had not done anything, he should disclose his tower location on June 8, 13 (days around death).

We think that he was at the spot. Why the CCTV footage was deleted, the watchman disappeared, and two pages of the visitor's book were removed. The final post-mortem report has not come. I will disclose all the truth in front of SIT so that the real murderers should be caught. Mahayuti government will not leave them and bring the truth to the fore," said BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.

The Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now asked Nitesh Rane to share any information he has about Disha's death. The BJP MLA has vowed to disclose the truth before the SIT and ensure that the real murderers are caught.

The reopening of the Disha Salian case has once again brought the spotlight on the mysterious deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager. As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen if any new evidence emerges to shed light on the circumstances surrounding their untimely demises.