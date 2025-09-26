Tuni Police Raids On Slaughter House, 4 Arrested

Kakinada:Tuni police, led by Circle Inspector Githa Ramakrishna, conducted a raid on a slaughterhouse on the outskirts of Tuni and rescued three cows. They also seized 40 cows, a large quantity of cow meat, and 8 tonnes of oil prepared from cow fat.



Four persons, including the main accused Md. Samsher, were arrested, while police are searching for another suspect from Samalkot. Samsher had previously run the slaughterhouse, which was seized in 2023, but recently reopened it. The oil produced there is being investigated for possible adulteration with other edible oils or ghee. The rescued cows will be shifted to a Gousala.

Mandal surveyor, jr. assistant held in bribery case

Visakhapatnam:The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials of Visakhapatnam Range on Thursday caught mandal surveyor Rongali Satyanarayana and junior assistant Karri Nagesh of Munagada Tahsildar office while accepting a bribe of `30,000.

The officials said the bribe was demanded for issuing a survey report and processing an endorsement certificate to correct discrepancies in the complainant’s house survey number. The amount was received by Nagesh and recovered from his pocket in the presence of mediators.

The ACB also seized the related file from Nagesh’s car. Both accused will be produced before the ACB Special Court in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Ganja smuggler gets 4-years RI in Srikakulam



Visakhapatnam:A Srikakulam court sentenced a person, Budumuru Nagaraju, to four years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of `10,000 for illegally transporting and selling ganja.

Nagaraju was caught with 5.45 kg of ganja worth `27,500 during a routine vehicle check on January 3, 2023. He had procured the contraband from unidentified forest farmers in Odisha and was transporting it to Tekkali in Polaki mandal for sale.

Investigators also found Nagaraju involved in fraudulent activities, impersonating a personal assistant to senior officials and politicians to cheat company CEOs in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The money was used for online betting and personal expenses.

First Additional District Judge P. Bhaskara Rao awarded the sentence under the NDPS Act, 1985. In default of fine payment, Nagaraju will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

2 killed, five of a family injured in car crash



Vijayawada:Two persons were killed and five others including two women and three children of a family suffered minor injuries in a car accident. The deceased were identified as T. K. Venkata Kishore and his daughter.



According to Chilakaluripeta Rural police, 42-year-old T. K. Venkata Kishore, an associate professor at SVIMS in Tirupati, along with his wife, son and four year old daughter and his cousin sister and two of her daughters, was travelling from Tirupati to visit Guntur in his car.

When they reached Totapuri flyover of Chilakaluripeta mandal in Palnadu district at around 2.15 am on Thursday, Kishore lost control of the car and hit the divider. Due to the impact, he died on the spot while his severely injured daughter succumbed en route to hospital. The other injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Guntur.

Police booked a case and investigation was in progress.

Nellore:In a joint operation, Ongole CCS and Taluka police arrested three accused, including a juvenile, involved in multiple two-wheeler thefts across Prakasam and Palnadu districts. A total of 19 stolen bikes worth around `13.5 lakh were recovered.



The arrested have been identified as Talluri Gabriel, 19, and Bandaru Naveen, 19, and a juvenile, all from Guruvayapalem, Narasaraopet mandal in Palnadu district.

Police said the trio, being friends, for quick money, started stealing parked bikes in various locations. Naveen and the juvenile already face six bike theft cases under Narasaraopet I-Town police station limits.

There are 19 bike theft cases registered against the accused in different police stations in Prakasam district.

Following the orders from Prakasam SP V. Harshavardhan Raju, teams led by SDPO Ongole R. Srinivasa Rao, CCS CI S. Jagadish, Taluka CI T. Vijayakrishna, and SI Haribabu carried out a detailed probe and on 25 September, arrested the trio on Netaji Colony outskirts in Ongole, and seized 19 stolen bikes from them.

The SP praised the police teams, including SI V. Venkateswarlu, head constable Sk. Khajavali, and constables K. Ravi, Ch. Anjibabu, and P. Raghu, for their efforts in arresting the offenders.

Two killed as truck driver runs over men after dispute



Visakhapatnam:Two men were killed on Thursday after a truck driver allegedly ran them over following a dispute at a roadside dhaba on Jalantra Kota Road.

Police said a lorry driver from Bihar stopped for lunch and got into an argument with the dhaba owner, Ayub, over the bill. As tensions escalated, the driver deliberately ran over Ayub, killing him instantly. Dokkari Dandasi, a milk vendor delivering milk to the dhaba, was also run over and later died from severe leg injuries.

The driver tried to flee but was detained by witnesses until police arrived. Sompeta Circle Inspector Mangaraju confirmed that the accused is in police custody and an investigation is underway.

Missing boys found dead in tank

Nellore:A pall of grief descended on Uyyalapalli village of Kaluvoy mandal in Nellore district after two missing boys were found dead in a village tank. The victims were identified as N. Vishnuvardhan, 9, and M. Shravan, 12. The boys had gone missing on Wednesday evening near the forest area close to the village, triggering panic among their parents and villagers, who searched throughout the night.



On Thursday, search operations were intensified with the help of drones, following instructions from Nellore SP Ajitha Vegendla. Police, forest, and revenue officials joined the effort, but the boys remained untraced. Later in the day, shepherds grazing cattle near the village tank noticed their animals suddenly panicking and running. Suspecting danger, they checked the area and were shocked to find the bodies of the two children in a deep pit inside the tank. They immediately alerted the villagers and authorities. Officials who had been engaged in the forest search rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. According to locals, recent soil excavation using poclains to supply fertile soil to agricultural fields has left several deep pits in the tank bed. It is believed the children accidentally slipped into one such water-filled pit and drowned. The tragic deaths have cast a shadow of sorrow over Uyyalapalli, with parents and relatives weeping inconsolably as the children’s bodies were brought out of the water.