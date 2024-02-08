TS Cops to Collect Criminals' Details to Maintain Data Base

HYDERABAD: The state police are to take up a fresh survey of criminals to create a database to update the records that were created in 2018. This would help the police keep a close vigil on criminals and take stern action against repeat offenders.

Ahead of the exercise, superintendents and commissioners of police were directed to transfer all personnel working for more than three years in a police station, sources said.

"After staff transfers, the police will take up a comprehensive survey and collect details of criminals and maintain the database. Those booked for murder, kidnap, rape, theft, property offences, bodily offences, attempts to murder, cybercrime and cheating will be listed in the data base,” the source said.

The police will also segregate the data based on Maoist and terror activities.

The source said many persons with a criminal record had shifted base after the 2018 survey and had continued with their activities. The police receive information from the jail department on inmates who are released, but there is no data on some notorious offenders.



