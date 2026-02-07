Trusted Helps Flee With Cash, Gold, Diamonds

Hyderabad:Two recently hired Nepali domestic helps allegedly drugged house staff with spiked cool drinks and fled with gold, diamonds, and ₹20 lakh cash from a Jubilee Hills residence, police said.

Task Force teams have been dispatched to Gorakhpur, Rupaidiha, and Pune, with investigators suspecting the duo may attempt to reach the Nepal border by bus.



According to a police official, complainant Rajendra Singh, a businessman, had hired the two domestic helps from an agency 15 days ago, in addition to two existing staff members. “The duo managed to earn trust and settle down in the house. They noticed the owners placing gold in a certain place and conspired to commit robbery,” the official said. On Thursday, when the house inmates went to attend a birthday party, the accused offered spiked cool drinks to the domestic helps inside the house under the pretext of celebrating a birthday. By the time the owners returned, they found the staff unconscious and wardrobes broken open, with gold and diamond valuables missing.



The Jubilee Hills police registered a case and formed special teams, including Task Force personnel, to track the accused. The agent who hired them reportedly provided their details. Meanwhile, samples of the spiked cool drinks collected from the crime spot have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).



Police teams have already alerted airports with the accused’s photographs and case details. “We suspect they might travel by bus and head towards the Nepal border. The SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) will be informed to tighten checks and identify the accused if they attempt to cross,” an official said. The police are determined to apprehend the duo within Indian borders and flew to Lucknow on Friday.



Teams will further coordinate with the SSB to identify the accused before they enter Nepal. If they have already crossed over, police are prepared to pursue them into Nepal, reportedly towards Dhaulagiri. Officials noted that in a similar robbery case under Kachiguda police station, teams had earlier tracked suspects to Dhaulagiri, and it is suspected that the accused in this case may also belong to the same region.



Conflicts in family, ailments cited in twin suicides



Hydeabad:Two separate suicide incidents were reported here on Thursday under the Petbasheerabad and KPHB police limits, claiming the lives of two men. In one case, the victim called his wife on video and told of his intention.

In one case, 27-year-old Dharma Teja, a resident of NCL North, Kompally, was found unresponsive at his residence. Employed as a mess in-charge at a school, he was reportedly under emotional distress following frequent disagreements with his wife. Police said his wife had gone to her parents’ house a couple of days earlier. On the day of the incident, Teja video-called her, expressed his distress, and died by suicide.



At KPHB, 32-year-old driver Ramishetti Naga Raju died by suicide at his residence near HMT Hills. Naga Raju had not reported to work on February 5, prompting concern among family members. When relatives visited his house, he was found unresponsive. Naga Raju lived with his wife and two children. His brother stated that the deceased may have taken the extreme step due to health or family-related issues.



After Threat Row, Chandra Hass Now Faces Case for Singing "Filthy" Song

Hyderabad:The Jubilee Hills police registered cases against Tollywood actor Chandra Hass for allegedly singing an objectionable song during a recent function related to his recent film. The case was booked on a complaint lodged by a constable Vaas sang a song using filthy language and it hurt public sentiments. On Thursday, the Madhapur police had registered cases against the actor for threatening a journalist.



Man Arrested for Killing Nepal Native Over Old Enmity in IDA Bolaram

Hyderabad:The IDA Bolaram police arrested one Varakanthi Dileep for allegedly murdering Deepan Thapa, a 26-year-old native of Nepal, following a quarrel fuelled by alcohol and old enmity, at GMR Colony of Kazipally village. Inspector Ravinder Reddy said residents had found Thapa’s body on Wednesday and informed the police. During investigations, police found that Dileep bore a grudge against Thapa over a previous incident. He allegedly lured Thapa to an isolated spot on the pretext of drinking liquor and murdered him, police said. Dileep later threw away the victim’s phone before fleeing.



Raidurgam Police Arrest Man for Assault, Phone Theft and Forced UPI Transfer



Hyderabad: Raidurgam police arrested one Mohammed Javeed for allegedly attacking a man, making him pay `400 over UPI and stealing his phone. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Mohammed Owaisi, who reported that an unidentified man attacked him with a stone, injured him and fled with his mobile phone. Javeed was arrested based on specific information. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the assault and theft.



Mason Hospitalised with Head Injuries After Hit-and-Run in Choutuppal



Hyderabad:A 51-year-old mason was hospitalised with head injuries following a hit-and-run accident, Choutuppal police said. The survivor, Bharath Raju Venkatesh of Lingojigudem, was riding a two-wheeler when a car (MH16 BY 9321), allegedly being driven in a rash manner, hit him and drove away. Venkatesh suffered injuries to his head and was taken to a hospital. The victim’s vehicle possessed multiple challans amounting to `1,300 for not wearing helmet. There were no pending challans against the car. Police booked a case based on a complaint by Venkatesh’s son and started an attempted to race the car which hit the survivor.



POCSO court jails man for 5 years



Hyderabad:Special Judge M. Venkateshwar Rao of the Fast Track Special Court for trial of rape and Pocso Act cases at Kukatpally on Friday convicted one Nagu Vikram for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019 and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹11,000. Considering the physical and mental agony suffered by the victim, the court directed payment of ₹3 lakh as compensation.



According to the prosecution, the incident took place on March 19, 2019, when the minor victim was alone at her residence during summer vacation. During the trial, the prosecution examined seven witnesses and produced documentary evidence. The court held that the documents established the victim was below 18 years of age at the time of the offence. Observing that the victim’s testimony was consistent and reliable, the court convicted the accused and awarded him five years’ imprisonment.

