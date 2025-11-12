Trio Held For Stealing Senior’s Bag

Hyderabad:Saifabad police on Tuesday arrested three men who stole a senior citizen’s handbag after diverting her attention while she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw from Mehdipatnam to Ameerpet.

According to Saifabad DI N. Rajender, on November 4 at around 6.30 pm, the accused driver Mohammed Omer, 22, and his associates Mohammed Sameer, 19, and Syed Zahoor, 22, executed the theft. Pretending that the vehicle had overheated near Lakdikapul, Omer asked the passengers, including victim G. Vijayalaxmi, 63, to get down and push the vehicle. Once they stepped out, the driver sped away with Vijayalaxmi’s handbag.



Based on her complaint, police formed special teams and traced the trio using CCTV footage. They were arrested in Mehdipatnam and a bag containing ₹12,000 in cash, a 24-gram gold chain, a mobile phone, and clothes was recovered.







5 students injured as trolley overturns



Hyderabad:Five students of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Peddakothapally, were injured when an auto trolley carrying them overturned near Satapur village in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday. Police said the students had been taken to the mandal education office (MEO) without parental consent to load school books onto the vehicle. After the books were loaded, the children sat on top of the piles in the already overloaded auto trolley.



While returning to school, one of the tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle overturned, throwing the students off. Three students sustained fractures to their left hands; one was critically injured and shifted to NIMS, Hyderabad, while another escaped with minor bruises.



Police registered a case under BNS Section 125 against the auto driver for negligent driving. Officials confirmed the students were taken for official work without permission from their parents.



A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the school’s involvement. “If negligence or violation of guidelines is confirmed, a case will also be registered against the school management and responsible staff,” police said.

Man killed at liquor shop after theft attempt

Hyderabad:A 35-year-old man was killed at a wine shop in Marredpally after being assaulted for trying to steal money from another customer’s pocket to buy liquor, police said on Tuesday. According to Marredpally police, the victim, T. Praveen Kumar, unemployed for the past eight months and addicted to alcohol, attempted to steal cash from Mohammed Mahabub on the night of November 9.



Mahabub caught Praveen in the act and, in a fit of rage, attacked him with fists and kicks before pushing him onto a bench. Praveen suffered a skull fracture and bleeding injuries on his face and chin. He returned home in Sanjeevaiahnagar, East Marredpally, with bloodstains on his clothes.



When questioned by his mother, T. Balamma, he admitted to being beaten for attempting to steal money. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors said surgery was required, but he succumbed to internal injuries around 12.35 am on Tuesday. Police arrested the accused and booked him for culpable homicide under Section 105 of the BNS. Praveen’s body was sent for postmortem and later handed over to his mother.







Man assaulted on stalking allegations

Hyderabad:A 32-year-old man was assaulted by three persons at Mansoorabad under LB Nagar police limits after being accused of stalking a local woman. According to the complaint filed by B. Vamshi, an employee of a private security agency, he had stopped his bike near Rock Town Colony to attend a phone call when a man nearby confronted and abused him, accusing him of following his daughter.



When Vamshi objected, the man called his brother and another associate from a nearby building, and together they attacked him with fists on his face and body. Despite his explanation that his office was located nearby, the trio continued to assault him. Police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused.







Man loses money in betting, ends life

Hyderabad:A 31-year-old man died by suicide in a hotel room at Beeramguda Kaman under Ramachandrapuram police limits after allegedly losing a large sum of business money in online cricket betting.



The deceased, Akhil, a resident of Sainagar Colony, assisted his father, Sangeeth Rao, in running their family-owned machine workshop. According to police, Akhil diverted the workshop’s funds to online betting platforms and incurred heavy losses.



On Monday, Akhil booked a room at the hotel in Beeramguda and later called his father, confessing to losing a significant amount of money. His father urged him to return home immediately. When he did not, the family began searching for him.



The hotel staff later alerted the police that a guest was unresponsive in his room. In the presence of family members, police broke open the door and found Akhil dead. The body was shifted to Patancheru Government Hospital for postmortem. Police are investigating the extent of financial losses and the betting platforms involved.



Akhil is survived by his parents and two younger sisters. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.