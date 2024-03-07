Three Year Old Girl Dies in Crash

Hyderabad: A three-year old girl died on the spot and her mother suffered critical injuries, when the car they were travelling in collided with a tanker lorry on Wednesday at around 11.45 pm on the Himayatsagar Service Road. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, police said.



The deceased girl’s mother, Muzabin Begum, 29, and another passenger Salim, 35, were identified, said sub-inspector N. Ramesh. He told Deccan Chronicle, “The car passengers were identified as residents of the Old City, travelling from Chilkur to Talabkatta on their way home. The accident was exacerbated by poor street lighting. The driver unintentionally veered into the path of an approaching water tanker from the rear, resulting in the collision.” The SI said that a case has been registered, and investigations are underway.





