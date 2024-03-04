Three students in Dakshina Kannada suffer injuries in acid attack

Mangaluru: Three students of Government PU College in Kadaba of Dakshina Kannada district sustained injuries following an acid attack on the college campus on Monday morning.

Abin (23) from Nilambur Taluk in Malappuram district, Kerala, has been apprehended by the police in connection to the case.

Abin, pursuing MBA in Kerala, entered the college premises by disguising himself in the government college uniform while students were preparing for an exam on Monday.

The intended target of the attack was a 17-year-old 2nd PUC student, who suffered burns when Abin poured acid on her. Two of her friends, who were near her, also sustained minor injuries. Following the attack, Abin attempted to escape but was detained by the college students.

Authorities said that both the accused and the victim belong to the same community, with the girl's mother also hailing from Kerala. Preliminary findings from the police indicate that the motive behind the attack may be linked to a case of love failure.

A case has been registered, and senior police officials, led by Superintendent of Police CB Rishyanth, visited the campus to gather details of the incident.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who serves as the in-charge minister of Dakshina Kannada, has condemned the incident.

“I strongly condemn the heinous crime of acid attack on three female students on the premises of a government PU college in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The district police have already arrested the accused and are conducting a comprehensive investigation. It's saddening to hear that the three students have suffered serious burn injuries and require extensive medical treatment,” he posted on X (formerly twitter).

“I have directed the authorities to ensure that the victims receive all essential medical care, as well as compensation from the government. We are investigating the matter seriously and will ensure stringent legal action against the perpetrators,” he added.