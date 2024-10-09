Three chain snatchers held in Karimnagar

Karimnagar:The Karimnagar rural police apprehended three chain snatchers involved in several cases and seized two motorbikes and 105.85 grams of gold from their possession in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Disclosing details to the media, Karimnagar Rural ACP P. Venkata Ramana stated that the three accused were identified as Y. Deepak (28) and Y. Chandu (28), both natives of Yelbotharam village, and S. Naresh, a gold shop owner who purchased the stolen ornaments from Deepak and Chandu, who is 23 and hails from Sankanepally village.

Addicted to bad habits and seeking easy money, the trio formed a gang. By targeting solitary women walking on the road, they committed as many as seven chain snatching incidents in Sitarampur, Nagunur, Vavilalapally, Gopalpur, Jyothi Nagar, and Theegalaguttapally villages, all under the jurisdiction of the Karimnagar rural police station.

After receiving complaints from the victims, the police formed special teams to conduct an investigation. While conducting a vehicle check at Theegalaguttapally chowrastha, they apprehended the three accused.

The ACP commended the police team for capturing the chain snatchers and registering a case against the three accused, who are now under investigation