Three Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Minor in Jagtial

KARIMNAGAR: Jagtial town police arrested three youths including a minor for forcing a minor girl to consume intoxicants and sexually abusing her. Police seized 140 grams of dry ganja and two mobile phones from them.

The assailants were named as Arelli Prem Kumar, 25, of Thakkallapalli of Mallial mandal and Surapaka Venkatesh, 20, of Chittapur village of Mallapur mandal, apart from the minor. Police began investigations after receiving a complaint from the victim’s father.

Police said Prem Kumar had befriended the victim, made her consume ganja and sexually abused her and began avoiding her. Following this, Venkatesh lured the girl in the pretext of love and abused her sexually. The minor boy, addicted to ganja, also abused her.

The family admitted the girl, who had become dependent on ganja, to a de-addiction centre for treatment. That is when they came to learn of the sexual assaults. After an inquiry and as per the statements given by the victim’s parents, officials of child welfare committee and the police registered cases against the accused.