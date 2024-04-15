Three Arrested, 10.50 kg Ganja Seized

Hyderabad: The south zone task force and Shahalibanda police arrested three persons and seized 10.50 kg ganja worth Rs 2.62 lakh from their possession. They were selling the contraband to customers in Galibgunj when they were arrested.

Task force DCP S. Rashmi Perumal identified the accused as lorry driver Sheikh Faisal, 26, of Vattepally, watch repairer Shaik Obaid Bajaber, 24, of Tadbun and bike mechanic Anwar Ali Khan, 21, of Falaknuma. Faisal was the mastermind and the trio had acquired the contraband from Bishwathjith alias Varun, of Odisha who had recently.