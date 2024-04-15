Top
Three Arrested, 10.50 kg Ganja Seized

DC Correspondent
14 April 2024 9:11 PM GMT
Three Arrested, 10.50 kg Ganja Seized
The south zone task force and Shahalibanda police arrested three persons and seized 10.50 kg ganja worth Rs 2.62 lakh from their possession.

Hyderabad: The south zone task force and Shahalibanda police arrested three persons and seized 10.50 kg ganja worth Rs 2.62 lakh from their possession. They were selling the contraband to customers in Galibgunj when they were arrested.

Task force DCP S. Rashmi Perumal identified the accused as lorry driver Sheikh Faisal, 26, of Vattepally, watch repairer Shaik Obaid Bajaber, 24, of Tadbun and bike mechanic Anwar Ali Khan, 21, of Falaknuma. Faisal was the mastermind and the trio had acquired the contraband from Bishwathjith alias Varun, of Odisha who had recently.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ganja cases Ganja case arrest Telangana drug cases 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

