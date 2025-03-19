Tension in Odisha’s Ganjam District After Sorcery-Linked Killings

Tension gripped Kharipalli village in the Dharakote block of Ganjam district, Odisha, following a violent group clash over allegations of sorcery that left three people dead and three others critically injured.According to sources, the confrontation erupted after a group of villagers accused Khadal Behera and his son, Ratnakar Behera, of practicing sorcery. A verbal altercation quickly escalated into violence, resulting in the brutal killing of Khadal and Ratnakar Behera. Another villager, identified as Ramesh Behera, was also killed amid the retaliatory violence. Three other individuals sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the hospital after police arrived at the scene.The situation in the village remains tense, with authorities detaining around ten individuals in connection with the incident. A forensic team is expected to arrive shortly to assist with the investigation, but officials have yet to release further details.This incident follows a similar case earlier this month in Odisha’s Bolangir district, where a clash over allegations of witchcraft in Atgaon village led to the beheading of 40-year-old Sushant Bag and left four others critically injured.Violence related to sorcery accusations continues to be a pressing issue in parts of Odisha, highlighting deep-rooted superstitions and the urgent need for social awareness and intervention.