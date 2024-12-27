Telangana: Wife, and her sister, arrested for killing husband

Hyderabad:Mailardevpally police on Thursday arrested two women and sent them to judicial remand for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old man within the Mailardevpally police station limits. The body of the man was found stuffed in a gunny bag by a GHMC worker on Tuesday morning.

The two accused have been identified as Rousham Khaatoon (35), wife of the deceased, and Ravina Bibi, her sister. The deceased was MD Mumtaz Alam, a native of Bihar, working at a chicken shop here.

Alam was reportedly addicted to alcohol and beat his wife every day. Unable to bear the harassment, the wife planned to kill him. She called her sister on Monday night to her house. Ensuring Alam was in an intoxicated state, the two allegedly throttled him to death with a rope.

The two women boarded an unknown passenger auto from Durga Intersection Tuesday morningand allegedly threw the gunny bag stuffed with the body on the Aaramgarh main road. With the help of CCTV footage, the two were arrested by the police.