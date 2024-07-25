Telangana: Visually challenged 8-year-old girl sexually assaulted; Accused detained

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old visually challenged girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old toilet cleaner in a residential school in Saidabad here, according to a complaint lodged by her mother with the Malakpet police. Police have reportedly detained the suspect and are carrying out investigations.

According to Malakpet police, the victim was found bleeding in the residential school hostel on July 7. The school management informed her mother on the phone.

The victim’s mother rushed to the hostel and took her daughter to the government hospital at Vikarabad for treatment. On July 16, she was shifted to the Niloufer Hospital. The doctors after examining the girl informed her mother that they suspected that the student had been sexually assaulted.

Following this, her mother lodged a complaint with Malakpet police on July 16 and a FIR was registered, a senior police officer disclosed.

The victim’s mother said that the toilet cleaner of the school had assaulted her daughter. Police have detained the accused. The victim and her mother were being counselled by the police Bharosa centre.

The victim complained to the women counsellers of pain. Despite intensive counselling by the senior psychologists at the Bharosa centre to gain her confidence and promising action against the accused, sources said, the victim was not willing to reveal the facts and was instead stating that she had accidentally fallen due to which she was bleeding.

The victim should have been sent for medical examination within 24 hours of the incident but the school management had informed the victim’s mother on July 7 and a complaint was lodged on July 16, an official said.

“In such sensitive cases medical examination reports and the victim’s statements count as prime evidence. We are trying to find out what exactly happened. We will take stern action against the suspect if the victim reveals his name for sexual assault,” a police officer said.