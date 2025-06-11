TGANB, MAA Launch Opetation Sankalp to Combat Narcotics

In a significant step towards creating a drug-free society, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) has launched Operation Sankalp in collaboration with the Movie Artist Association (MAA), Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge, and Civil Force Trust.

The launch event was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Sri Sandeep Shandilya Garu, Director of TGANB, Dr. Madala Ravi, Vice President of MAA, Sri P. Seetharama, SP of TGANB, and Smt. Shailaja Garu, Director of the Department for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPWD).



A United Effort Against Narcotics



Operation Sankalp aims to raise awareness about the dangers of narcotics and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle among the people of Telangana. The initiative underscores the importance of collective efforts in combating the menace of drug abuse. By partnering with influential stakeholders from the film industry and other sectors, TGANB seeks to amplify its message and reach a wider audience.



Empowering a Drug-Free Future

The launch of Operation Sankalp marks a crucial milestone in Telangana's journey towards a drug-free society. With the support of key stakeholders, including the MAA and other organizations, the initiative is poised to make a lasting impact on the community. By working together, the government, civil society, and the film industry can create a safer, healthier environment for future generations.

A Call to Action

Operation Sankalp is not just an initiative; it's a call to action for every citizen of Telangana. By joining hands and working together, we can build a society that is free from the scourge of narcotics. The TGANB and its partners are committed to this cause, and their efforts are expected to inspire a wave of change across the state.

