Telangana Excise Cracks Down on Illicit Liquor Trade

Warangal: In a order to stamp out the illegal production, sale, and transportation of "Natu Sara" —country-made liquor — Telangana’s excise department raided several high-risk regions. The operation, dubbed “Operation Natu Saru,” targeted Warangal Rural, Mahbubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu, areas long known for their involvement in the illicit liquor trade.

The crackdown, initiated by Telangana’s excise enforcement director Kamalasan Reddy and led by deputy commissioner of prohibition and excise G. Anjan Rao, spanned from January 16 to February 15, 2025. During this period, authorities, supported by police, revenue departments, and Special Task Force teams from Hyderabad, executed continuous raids aimed at dismantling the illegal networks behind Natu Sara and related illicit liquors.

Preliminary reports from the operation indicate that authorities have filed 771 cases and arrested 823 people connected to the illegal trade. In addition, officials seized approximately 4,943 litres of illicit liquor, 69,820 litres of illicit jaggery, and 5,140 kg of sugar, along with 137 vehicles and 204 mobile phones used in the transportation of these illegal commodities.

Deputy commissioner Anjan Rao said that the primary objective of Operation Nata Saru was to curb the pervasive sale and distribution of illicit liquor and its by-products, ultimately aiming to restore public safety and peace in the affected communities. “Our ultimate goal is to make Warangal district free of Gudumba and Natu Sara,” he said and added that rigorous enforcement and continuous monitoring of remote villages is being done to prevent a resurgence of the illegal trade.

Caption for Photo-1a & 1b of Puli file-1: Excise officials who raided various places and seized the illicit liquor during the ‘Operation Natu Sara’ in erstwhile Warangal district.