Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Foils Rs. 60 Lakh Fraud Attempt

Hyderabad: TS Cyber Security Bureau police intercepted the fraudulent transfer of money of Rs 60 which was transferred to cyber criminals by the victim.



The TS Cyber Security Bureau Director Shikha Goel said in a release on Friday that On May 15, a woman who is resident of Cyberabad received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed that he was an officer of Maharashtra police and stated that she was involved in a major money laundering offence, and a warrant was pending against her.



"The fraudster forced the victim to be on skype video call throughout the entire night and kept threatening her of dire consequences. Due to fear, the victim transferred Rs. 60 lakhs to the account mentioned by the unknown persons the next morning. After transferring the amount, she realised that it was a fraud and immediately called the cybercrime helpline number 1930. The Cyber Crime Helpline at the TS Cyber Security Bureau immediately uploaded the transaction details on CFCFRMS portal, alerted SBI bank to which the amount was fraudulently transferred and ensured that the entire amount of Rs. 60 Lakhs was put on hold within one hour," Shikha Goel said.



The Director said it was an example of swift action by the victim in reporting the crime in 1930 within the golden hour and by the 1930 helpline staff in alerting the concerned banks and intercepting the fraudulent money from going into the hands of suspects, resulting in saving the entire amount.