Telangana Crime Files: ACB catches Palvoncha SI red-handed

Kothagudem: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught Palvoncha sub-inspector Banala Ramulu while he was accepting Rs 20,000 from a woman to do an official favour.

ACB deputy superintendent of police B. Ramesh said the SI demanded Rs 20,000 from K. Shravani. She discussed this with her advocate who lodged a complaint with the ACB. The bureau then laid a trap and arrested Ramulu while he was accepting the money.



Youth duped of Rs 2.34L for job at secretariat

Hyderabad: Filmnagar police on Thursday registered a case against a man who promised a job at the Secretariat to an unemployed graduate and extorted Rs 2.34 lakh from him.

Based on the victim's tweet to the police and a complaint with the Filmnagar police, police are trying to identify the fraudster.

A senior police officer said scammers were trapping innocent youths and collecting lakhs of rupees in the name of providing them jobs at the Secretariat. TG police appealed to general public not to fall victim to online fraudsters unless the department concerned announces vacancies.

Police also said that recruitment for government jobs are not done with private placement agencies or online apps. They are advertised on newspapers or government official portals.



Maoist killed in encounter with police

Kothagudem: A Maoist was killed during a gunfight with the Greyhounds police in the forests at Damarathogu of Gundala mandal in the district on Thursday. He was identified as Nallamuri Ashok alas Vijender, 34, the Maoist’s Bhadadri-Kothagudem-Alluri Sitaramaraju division secretary.

Ashok was a native of Budharam village in Mulugu district. Based on intelligence inputs, Greyhound commandos conducted combing operations in forests between Damarathogu and Ramaram in Gundala mandal and came across a group of Maoists. The gunfight ensued that continued for an hour, police said.

After the encounter, the police found the body of Ashok. A self-loading riffle (SLR) and a 303 rifle were found at the place. Police suspected divisional committee member Badhru and some other Maoists managed to escape.

According to police, a Maoist team conducted a recce in Illandu, Narsampet and Gundala areas to find safe zones with the help of Guthi Koyas as Operation Kagan was intensified by security forces in Chhattisgarh. The police are yet to make a statement on the encounter.