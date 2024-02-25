Teen Suicide: Tenth Grader Ends Life Due to Love Harassment

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student of the Meerkhanpet Zilla Parishad High School died by suicide at Rangareddy’s Akula Mailaram village on Friday, Green Pharma City police said on Saturday. She was being stalked by a classmate as well as two locals for several months, her father told the police.

Unable to bear their harassment, the victim had not attended school for several days, her father stated in his complaint. All details of the minor victim are being withheld. The accused are also minors. The police said that the girl had informed her parents about the harassment six months ago, and her parents had spoken to the classmate’s parents and the harassment stopped for some time.

Recently, he began stalking the victim again, police said. The classmate and the two locals also fought amongst themselves over who would pursue the victim.

The classmate managed to find the victim’s Instagram profile and pursed her there, police said. After she blocked him, he created a new account and began stalking her online, the police said. Green Pharma City sub-inspector V. Prasad said, “Unable to bear their mental harassment, the girl died by suicide on Friday evening after returning from school.”

He said that the classmate and the two locals had been questioned, and their mobile phones seized. Police also collected the victim’s cellphone to identify those who harassed her. “This is a sensitive issue as all the suspects are juveniles. We will take legal opinions before taking any action,” he said.