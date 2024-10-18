TD Leader Accused of Exploitation

Kurnool:The intimate moments of TD state secretary and Kuppam observer Gajula Khadar Basha from Rayachoti have gone viral on social media. The woman in the video alleges that Khadar Basha sexually assaulted her by promising to provide pensions and housing plots in exchange for sexual favours. She claims that Basha exploited her by assuring her of support through his connections with Minister K. Ramprasad Reddy.

The revelations have sparked outrage, with Basha accused of targeting vulnerable women. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, TDP party leaders have remained silent on the issue. However, some party members contend that the video was released deliberately to trap the leader.