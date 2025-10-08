Talking on Phone While Driving Costs Two Lives

Hyderabad:An accident triggered by a two-wheeler rider talking on the phone claimed two lives in Medchal on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday. The dead were Raji Reddy, who was talking on the phone, and Ambati Kalavathi, who was riding pillion on another bike.

According to investigation officer S.C. Suresh, Raji Reddy lost control over the bike and fell towards the right side in the middle of the road. Behind him on another two-wheeler were Ambati Srinu and his wife Kalavathi, who were travelling towards Athvelly. Upon seeing Raji Reddy fall, Srinu pulled the brakes, leading to him losing control. While Kalavathi fell on the right side, Srinu fell on the left. An oncoming lorry ran over Raji Reddy and Kalavathi and drove away.



Kalavathi died on the spot, while Raji Reddy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Srinu’s condition was stated to be stable. The lorry driver who fled after the accident is being traced by the police.



“We will be taking legal action against the lorry driver. We think he did not even realize he ran over two persons. It could either be because of a blind spot, or his lack of alertness while driving,” the IO said.



Fight between kids leads to man’s death



Hyderabad:A 34-year-old man died of a heart attack in Aushapur in Ghatkesar at about 2 pm on Sunday, reportedly following a quarrel with his neighbour which broke out when their children were playing together started fighting.



According to Ghatkesar sub-inspector A. Shekhar, the deceased, Syed Amir, worked as a labourer and was a father of two. When his children were playing with neighbour Syed Ali’s son, a trivial argument broke out between the children. Hearing the commotion, Amir stepped out of the house and asked the children not to fight.

The boy informed his father, Syed Ali, who went to Amir’s house and picked up an argument which descended to fisticuffs. Their wives and locals separated them. , An hour later, Amir complained of chest pain and started sweating. His wife shifted him to Ghatkesar government hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigations revealed Amir had a heart attack and the police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report. “It was a trivial matter. While his wife alleged this happened due to the fight between Ali and Amir, we have for now registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances. We might alter sections based on evidence and the PME report,” Ghatkesar inspector M. Balaswamy said.