Student Dies in a Clash in Minority Welfare Residential School

DC Correspondent
8 Feb 2024 5:51 PM GMT
Police said that they got information that one student died in a clash of two students.

ADILABAD: A 16-year-old Class 10 student died during a quarrel with another student at the minority welfare residential school in Chincholi (B) in Sarangapur mandal in Nirmal district on Thursday night. Sources said they had quarrelled over a petty issue.

The victim hailed from Ichoda. Police said that they got information that one student died in a clash of two students. The school principal informed that the victim was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.


