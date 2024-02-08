Student Dies in a Clash in Minority Welfare Residential School

ADILABAD: A 16-year-old Class 10 student died during a quarrel with another student at the minority welfare residential school in Chincholi (B) in Sarangapur mandal in Nirmal district on Thursday night. Sources said they had quarrelled over a petty issue.

The victim hailed from Ichoda. Police said that they got information that one student died in a clash of two students. The school principal informed that the victim was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

