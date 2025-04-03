Store owners held for detaining boy

Hyderabad:A 14-year-old boy was allegedly beaten and detained for four hours by the owners of Mega D-Mart after he took a chocolate without permission. According to the police, the Class IX student had reportedly left his school without informing anyone on Monday and visited the store.

A complaint was filed stating that the store owners Mujahid, Basheer, Chintu, Sameer and Rakesh questioned the boy, verbally abused him and assaulted him with a hockey stick.

The boy was detained inside the store for four hours until customers reported to the police. Following the complaint, the Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case and arrested four individuals under the Juvenile Justice Act for assaulting a minor.