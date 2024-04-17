Stone-pelting on CM Jagan: One More Suspect in Police Custody

Vijayawada: The police have taken one more suspect, identified as Vemula Durga Rao, for questioning in connection with Saturday’s stone pelting on YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.



With this, six suspects are learnt to be in police custody.

Vemula Rao was picked up from the Vaddera Colony on Wednesday morning. He was taken to an undisclosed location for questioning as part of the ongoing inquiry into the case.

His family members expressed concern over his safety. A few residents from the Vaddera Colony arrived at the office of the police commissioner and staged a protest.

Earlier, police commissioner K.R. Tata announced that they got strong evidence and leads to “zero in” on the culprits and sounded confident to expedite the probe. How much progress has been made in the inquiry is unclear as the police are tight lipped.

However, police sources maintain that they are handling the case very carefully to avoid any lapse.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have been demanding a change of top brass of the police, holding them responsible for the breach of security to the VVIP. They approached the ECI and submitted a representation on these lines.