Speeding Car Claims HCU Employee's Life

HYDERABAD: A 44-year-old man lost his life in a head collision with a speeding car in Narsingi in the early hours of Thursday. The victim, identified as Banda Ravi, a resident of Velmela in Medak district, worked as an attender in Hyderabad Central University. The collision occurred on the Narsingi service road towards Nanakramguda.

According to SI Satish, Ravi went to LB nagar to meet his lawyer regarding a land case on his two-wheeler. On his way back, when he was near CSK Realtors, one Markam Vikas, a 27-year-old software employee, who was driving his car (TS07KB6396) in a reckless manner, hit Ravi's motorcycle head on. Severe head injuries caused his immediate death. Vikas fled the scene immediately after the accident.

“We received a call from the locals around 7 am. Although the accused fled from the spot, we managed to catch him by afternoon through CC footage,” Satish said.

Ravi's body was sent to Osmania general hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered against Vikas.