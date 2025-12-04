Son Sets Mother On Fire Over Money For Liquor In Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhubaneswar: A woman sustained critical burn injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by her son for refusing to give him money to buy alcohol at Galagandapur village under Tihidi Bilana panchayat in Bhadrak district on Thursday. The accused, reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident, has fled.

According to reports, the woman, who suffered nearly 80 per cent burn injuries, was first taken to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital and later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she remained in critical condition at the time of reporting.

The violence reportedly followed an earlier confrontation on Wednesday, when the accused son was allegedly caught stealing from his uncle’s house, triggering a heated argument with his mother. On Thursday around 8 am, he allegedly returned home in an inebriated state and demanded money. Another altercation ensued, during which he is said to have physically assaulted her before setting her on fire.

Local residents said the accused poured a flammable substance on his mother and ignited it. Hearing her screams, villagers rushed to the spot, extinguished the flames, and rescued her. She was immediately taken to Bhadrak DHH and later shifted to Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her injuries.

Following the incident, the accused fled the scene. Tihidi police station inspector Satyabrata Grahacharya visited the spot and launched an investigation. A forensic team was awaited at the time of reporting. Villagers claimed the accused frequently quarreled with and assaulted his mother. Police efforts are under way to trace him.