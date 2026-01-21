Son Kills Mother Accidentally While Trying to Murder Her Partner

Hyderabad:A woman succumbed to injuries after being accidentally stabbed during an attempt by her son and four associates to murder her live-in partner in Balajinagar, Jawaharnagar police said. The attack was reportedly linked to the intended target, Jameel. The attack was reportedly in retaliation for Jameel having handed Raj Karan over to police in a theft case.

The victim, P. Rajani, 40, was residing in Vigneshwara Colony with Jameel, 38. She had three children from her earlier marriage, including Karan.



Police said Karan and his gang invited Rajani and Jameel to his residence for Sankranti. After a drinking session, as Jameel was leaving, Karan and his associates attacked him. Rajani intervened and suffered grievous injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital, declared critical, and later shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where she succumbed late on Monday.



Based on the investigation, police registered a murder case against Karan and detained him along with one accomplice from Balajinagar. They allegedly confessed and were produced before a magistrate for remand. Three other accused remain absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them.



H-NEW counselling against drug abuse



Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) on Monday organised a drug awareness programme, counselling over 100 consumers and their parents. The participants had been booked by Langer Houz police in Crime No. 262 under various provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The objective was to sensitise parents to the harmful effects of drug abuse, help them recognise early warning signs of dependency, and underline the importance of family support in recovery and rehabilitation, said DCP (Task Force, H-NEW) Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath.



Addressing the gathering, Gaikwad said drug abuse was not merely a law-and-order issue but a serious social and public health concern. He urged parents to remain vigilant, maintain open communication with their children, and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to prevent drug-related activities.



He explained the legal consequences of drug abuse and trafficking, appreciated the H-NEW team’s efforts in prevention, counselling and rehabilitation, and stressed that Hyderabad City Police’s primary focus was to bring about behavioural change among drug consumers and help them adopt a healthy lifestyle rather than punish them.



Parents actively participated in the interaction, shared concerns, and sought clarifications. Officials advised them to closely monitor behavioural changes in their children and seek professional counselling if abnormal patterns were noticed.



Gaikwad further said parental involvement was key to building a drug-free society. Reaffirming its commitment, H-NEW will continue to organise awareness and counselling programmes to protect youth, strengthen community participation, and make Hyderabad a drug-free city.



Inspector G.S. Daniel, sub-inspector C. Venkata Ramulu and other H-NEW officials also took part in the programme, according to a press release issued by DCP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath.