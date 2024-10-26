Software engineer dies due to betting app debt

Hyderabad:A software engineer died allegedly by suicide at his hostel in Kokapet at about 10 pm on Thursday, Narsingi police said on Friday. Narsingi inspector Hari Krishna Reddy identified the victim as Naga Prabhakar, 27, of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident of his suicide came to light after Prabhakar’s sister Durga Bhavani, 25, of West Marredpally, informed the police.

According to Durga Bhavani, her brother was addicted to online betting and had accumulated considerable debts. Some of his debts were reportedly repaid by his father, who lives in a village in Andhra Pradesh. The deceased was worried about the remaining debt took such a drastic step.