Singer Kalpana Attempts Suicide, Hospitalized

Hyderabad:Well-known playback singer Kalpana allegedly attempted to die by suicide at her residence in KPHB on Tuesday. She is being treated in a hospital. According to KHPB police investigation officer Manyam, her husband was away in Chennai and she was alone at home. He has since returned home.

The incident came to light after she called up her husband. He informed the association members who called the police and the ambulance.



The singer had reportedly stayed inside the house for two days. When the police reached the spot, they found the door locked and the singer not responding. They broke the door open and found her lying unconscious on the bed.



She was shifted to a private hospital where she is on a ventilator. Her husband returned to the city. Police booked a case and began investigations.