Shooting of Stray Dogs: Mahbubnagar Police Intensify Probe, Launch Search

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious note of the massacre of 20 stray dogs on Friday, Mahbubnagar police have intensified investigation to identify the miscreants who had shot the dogs with a country-made weapon.

A day after the incident at Ponnekal village in Addakal police limits, SI Srinivasulu on Saturday said that they have collected the version of eyewitnesses. The investigation officer is also focussing on how the miscreants had obtained the weapon.

Sources said that the police are inquiring into the movements of previous offenders, who used country-made weapons to get a clue about the miscreants. Samples have been collected from the scene of offence to identify the bikes on which the miscreants reached the place.

Sources said that as it was a rural locality, some farmland owners and their security staff might have procured country-made weapons to safeguard themselves from attacks by animals.



