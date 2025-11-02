SHO Suspended For Delay in Filing FIR

Hyderabad:Police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Saturday suspended Tappachabutra station house officer (SHO) B, Abhilash for delay in filing an FIR in a case where a constable was assaulted by a mob.



Sources said that about 10 days ago, the police constable posted with a patrol under ‘Operation Chabutra’ was assaulted by locals while he was taking them into custody for loitering in public places late at night. Abhilash had delayed filing the FIR in the case.



After the matter came into the knowledge of senior officials, Sajjanar directed Kulsumpura ACP Md Munnawar to investigate and submit a report to south zone DCP Sneha Mehra. Action against Abhilash followed the submission of the report.



Two days back Sajjannar suspended D. Srikanth Goud, sub-inspector posted with the central zone task force, for allegedly helping Vippula Satish, involved in economic frauds worth Rs 3,000 crore, escape to Maharashtra in exchange for a Rs 2-crore deal.



Man Wanted in Fraud Case Brought to Hyd



Hyderabad:A special team from City Cyber Crime Unit (CCCU) arrested one Sharad Garg from his native place in Ghaziabad, UP, and brought to the city in connection with six insurance frauds across the country and one in Telangana. Garg had posed as a senior bank officer and duped a 37-year-old city based victim of about `6.5 lakh under the guise of renewing his insurance policy.



Garg told the police that in September he had met Ghaziabad residents Munna and Sunil Kumar who introduced him to insurance fraud schemes and asked him to arrange mule bank accounts to receive funds from victims. They promised him a 15 per cent commission, police said. He duly opened several accounts and provided details to the duo. The investigation that led to his arrest was headed by inspector P. Pramod Kumar, a press release issued by the CCCU DCP Dara Kavitha said.



Couple Decamps With Gold, Cash In Boduppal

Hyderabad:An ex-convict, Sudhakar, and his alleged romantic partner broke into two houses in Boduppal, late on Friday night and decamped with gold and silver ornaments and cash, Medipally police said. The complainant, Kambala Ramaleela, 28, a homemaker, had locked her house and went to brother’s residence on October 30 around 8.30 pm. When she returned home the next morning, she found the main door lock broken. She found that a bag kept on a shelf had been opened and gold ornaments, including a pair of ear rings and other jewellery, weighing about 20 grams, along with some cash and silver items, were missing. She informed police that burglars also targeted a neighbouring house belonging to Uppala Praveen, where they stole two pairs of gold ear rings weighing about 5 grams.



Based on her complaint, Medipally police registered a case and took up the investigation. CCTV footage recovered from the area where the theft occurred identified the accused as Sudhakar, who was earlier convicted in a theft and housebreaking offense, and his alleged romantic partner (name withheld by police).

Man Ends Life After Tiff With Wife

Hyderabad:Mahesh, a 28-year-old merchant from Wanaparthy was found dead in Thondupalli in Shamshabad, on Saturday. It is suspected that he had died by suicide following a quarrel with his wife Pelluri Sridevi, 25. The couple had a daughter and a son.



Police said Mahesh had reportedly developed a relationship with another woman, and had left his house about 15 days ago. He returned three days later. On October 31, around 10 am, Mahesh called his wife and asked for `10,000. When she told him she did not have the amount, an argument followed. Mahesh told her that he would be visiting her workplace, but he never did. Later in the evening, when she returned home, Mahesh was missing. The next morning, the Shamshabad police informed her that Mahesh had been found dead at a private venture in Thondupalli, Shamshabad inspector K. Narender Reddy said.