She Is Unable To Walk, On Bedrest: Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father

Paschim Bardhaman (West Bengal): The father of the Durgapur alleged gangrape victim on Sunday said that her daughter is currently unable to walk and is on bedrest, receiving medical treatment.

Speaking with ANI, he expressed concerns about his daughter's safety in West Bengal and requested that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allow her to be taken to Odisha, where they believe she would be safer. The victim's father praised the Chief Minister, the Director General of Police (DGP), the Superintendent of Police (SP), and the Collector for their assistance and regular updates on his daughter's health."She is unable to walk and is on bedrest. The Chief Minister, DG, SP, and Collector are all helping us a lot and regularly enquiring about her health... I have requested the Chief Minister to let us take my daughter away from here to Odisha, to a safer place because here, her safety is at risk... We have requested her to let us take her away," he told ANI.

West Bengal Police have arrested three accused in connection with the alleged gangrape of a medical student from Odisha in Durgapur, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate said on Sunday.A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur. The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha.According to the medical student's father, she stepped out with a classmates to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate, he said then "abandoned her and fled."

"At 10 PM, her friend called us and said that your daughter had been raped. We live in Jaleshwar. My daughter was studying here. Yesterday, one of her classmates took her out on the pretext of getting something to eat, but when two or three other men arrived, he abandoned her and fled. They raped her... This incident occurred between 8:00 and 9:00 PM. The hostel was far away, and she had come here to eat. The security arrangements are not sufficient... Such a serious incident occurred, but no action has been taken. There is no system here, no response..." the student's father told reporters.

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Magistrate and SDO Durgapur, Ranjana Roy, said that the student is in stable condition and her mother is with her.After meeting the student, Roy said that she is receiving full support and assured that action will be taken.

Speaking to the reporters on Saturday, Ranjana Roy said, "She is in stable condition and her mother is with her...We are giving her all the support, and we have assured them that action will be taken."Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had strongly condemned the incident, terming it "highly condemnable and painful."In a post on X, Majhi had urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure exemplary action is taken against the accused in accordance with the law."The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful. I am deeply shocked upon hearing this news. I strongly urge the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take exemplary action against the accused as per the law... I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim's family on behalf of the Odisha government," he stated.