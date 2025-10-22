Seven Persons Including Medical Shop Owner Arrested for Selling Intoxicating Tablets

Nalgonda:In a joint operation, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (Hyderabad) and Nalgonda 1 Town police on Tuesday arrested seven persons including a owner of a medical shop for marketing and consuming intoxicating tablets and seized 2,375 tablets from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Mohammed Bajiulha from Nalgonda, Daram Krishna Sai, owner of Venkataramana Medical Shop at Thoroor in Mahbubabad district, Afrooz, Ahamed Abdul Hafeez, Khajim, Owize and Javeed and Firoz from Nalgonda.



The police were also seized 2,400 tablets of a muscle relaxant and 345 opioid tablets. Nalgonda DSP K. Shivaram Reddy said the police during a vehicle check at Munugode road Bajiullah, who was travelling on a motorcycle carrying the tablets. The arrests followed his interrogation.

