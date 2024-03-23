Top
Seven Arrested in Gachibowli Hookah Centre Raid for Regulatory Violations

Crime
DC Correspondent
23 March 2024 6:01 PM GMT
Police Raid Sky Cafe Hookah Centre, Arrest Seven for Violating Regulations. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: A special operations team (SOT) arrested seven individuals for violating regulations, following a raid on Sky Cafe Hookah Centre in Gachibowli.

Police identified the proprietor as Abdul Fareed. Six cases were registered against Fareed and his associates. Officials seized nine hookah pots, six hookah flavours, 18 hookah pipes, and four mobile phones. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.

Apart from Fareed, the accused were Sayyad Nadeem Saheer, Md Khaled, Abdul Wahid, Md Najib, Md Mahboob Ali, Amin Siddique and Md Salman.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
