Seven Arrested in Gachibowli Hookah Centre Raid for Regulatory Violations

HYDERABAD: A special operations team (SOT) arrested seven individuals for violating regulations, following a raid on Sky Cafe Hookah Centre in Gachibowli.

Police identified the proprietor as Abdul Fareed. Six cases were registered against Fareed and his associates. Officials seized nine hookah pots, six hookah flavours, 18 hookah pipes, and four mobile phones. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.

Apart from Fareed, the accused were Sayyad Nadeem Saheer, Md Khaled, Abdul Wahid, Md Najib, Md Mahboob Ali, Amin Siddique and Md Salman.