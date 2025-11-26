Scolded for Low Marks, Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad:A 15-year-old Class 10 student reportedly died by suicide at her four-storied apartment in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said her parents had scolded the student for securing low marks in her Mathematics exam. The incident occurred when her parents were asleep, Osmania University police said.



The details of the minor victim and her parents are being withheld. Osmania Univeristy police sub-inspector K. Karunakar said that the police upon receiving information shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital.



Her father, in his complaint to the police, said he had meant to ask her to study better. He said he did not suspect any foul play.



8-Member Gang Held for Opening 127 Mule Accounts



Hyderabad:The city cybercrime police and east zone task force arrested an eight-member gang involved in opening 127 mule accounts and selling them to cyber fraudsters who duped 21 victims of 24 crore. The accused Poojari Jagadish and his associates in October 2023 opened multiple bank accounts in the names of his relatives in several banks, M. Srinivasulu, additional police commissioner (crime and SIT) stated in a press meet.



The gang included Gurudas Sunil Kumar, Gunti Manideep, Parlapalli Nikhil, Bollu Balu, Battula Pavan, Polas Praveen and Bilavath Balaji Naik, all from the city. Kannaiah, Ramesh and Poonam, natives of Rajasthan who purchased the accounts, were yet to be arrested, Srinivasulu said.

Driver stabbed for resisting robbery attempt



Hyderabad:A former employee who attempted to rob the house of a businessman stabbed a driver who tried to stop him at Jubilee Hills, police said on Monday. Police said the five-member gang was led by Radhachand and was trying to loot the house of Ajay Agarwal.



According to Jubilee Hills police, the gang tried to force the driver, identified as Deva, to ring the doorbell of the businessman’s house to try and get an easy entry. When Deva refused, they confined him in a guard room and stabbed him. On hearing the driver screaming for help, Agarwal called the police.



“Our teams rushed to the scene and took all the five into custody for interrogation,” a police official said. The blood-stained dagger was seized from the gang. Deva was rushed to a hospital for treatment.



Police said Radhachand had served as a watchman at Agarwal’s house was familiar with the layout. Police booked a case and began investigations.



Transwowan in hosp succumbs



Hyderabad:Navneetha, who along with eight other transgenders on November 18 had attempted to die by suicide during a protest in Borabanda, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment t the Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday.



P. Apsana, 24, injured during the same protest, had succumbed on November 20 and Heena, 25, on November 23. Five others were undergoing treatment in the hospital, the Borabanda police said. Navneeta’s body was handed over to her family after the postmortem examination.



They were protesting, along with about 50 others, against alleged harassment by their rival, identified as Monalisa, when they attempted to die by suicide.



According to S.R. Nagar ACP S.V. Radhavendra Rao, the victims had filed a complaint against Monalisa for forcing them into sex work and extorting them. Police arrested Monalisa in Bellampalli Mancherial district, on November 19. Monalisa was previously involved murder, kidnap, extortion and drugs cases, the ACP said.



AR cop held for harassing woman



Hyderabad:Armed Reserved (AR) constable V. Sagar, posted with the Borabanda police, was on Tuesday arrested for harassing a woman earlier in the month. The incident was reported on November 9 and Sagar was identified on Tuesday when Madhuranagar police were verifying CCTV footage following a complaint.



According to the police, Sagar, while riding his bike, touched the victim inappropriately and assaulted her on the road and drove away. He also threatened the victim for resisting, police said.



The victim on Monday informed her parents and a complaint was lodged. During questioning, following his arrest, Sagar allegedly confessed to the crime, booked as a case of ‘assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty’ under the BNS. He was produced before a court for judicial remand.

