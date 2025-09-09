RSASTF Seizes 36 Red Sanders Logs Worth Rs 60 Lakh, Six Arrested

Tirupati:The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) on Monday seized 36 red sanders logs, valued at approximately Rs 60 lakh, and arrested six smugglers in the Alipiri–Cherlopalli forest area of Tirupati.

The logs were reportedly being transported to Karnataka.

As part of a special operation, the task force, under the supervision of DSP M.D. Sharif, carried out the operation with the support of the forest department. The team, including RSI K.S.K. Lingadhar, intercepted vehicles near the Aravind Eye Hospital in the forest belt while on patrol from Alipiri towards Cherlopalli.

Upon noticing task force vehicles, smugglers attempted to flee, but the task force personnel pursued and apprehended six suspects. Inspection of the vehicles revealed 27 red sanders logs, while another nine logs were recovered from the surrounding area, bringing the total seizure to 36 logs.

During questioning, three of the accused were identified as residents of Kattigenahalli in Karnataka, while the other three hailed from the Annamayya, Chittoor, and Nellore districts in Andhra Pradesh. The vehicles and recovered logs were transported to Tirupati Task Force Police Station.

The arrested individuals are being interrogated by DSP V. Srinivas Reddy and ACF J. Srinivas, while CI Suresh Kumar has registered a case and is overseeing further investigation.

Three murder accused arrested



Kurnool:Kurnool city DSP J. Babu Prasad said police have arrested three men in connection with the September 1 murder of gold shop owner Shaik Izhar Ahmed, a resident of N.R. Peta. The victim was brutally attacked with knives at Ganigalla by his relatives Imran, Irfan, Shaik Zaheen Ahmed, S.M.D. Irfan, and Yusuf.

He stated that the attack occurred following a dispute, as the victim had allegedly confronted one of the accused at their home. The recovered weapons used in the murder have been seized, and the arrested people have been placed on police remand. Police officials are continuing efforts to apprehend the remaining two accused involved in the case, he added.

Police Officers’ Association condemns attack on cops



Nellore:The Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association, on Monday, strongly condemned the attack on police personnel during the Vinayaka Chavithi procession near the Kurnool Road flyover in Ongole on September 7.

While on duty to regulate sound levels from DJ speakers, SI D. Srinivas Rao and constable G. Ravikumar were assaulted by a group of youths allegedly under the influence of alcohol after they were asked to reduce the volume.

The incident occurred during the idol procession organised under the supervision of Venkatshwar Reddy, YSRC division president and husband of the 45th division corporator.

The association termed the attack “inhuman and unlawful”, stressing that police, who work tirelessly for public peace and safety, cannot be subjected to such assaults.

It demanded stringent legal action against those involved and urged the government and senior police officials to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Citing the recent death of a constable in Malkajgiri due to excessive DJ noise, police appealed to the public to avoid using high-decibel sound systems during religious processions, keeping in mind the elderly, children, and the ailing.

State Police Association leaders, including secretary Ch. Hazrattaiah (CI, Singarayakonda) and vice president Tirupati Swamy (RSI, Prakasam), reiterated that any attack on police undermines democracy and law and order. They stressed that offenders, regardless of status, must face strict consequences.

The association also expressed confidence that Prakasam SP A.R. Damodar, who has prioritised police welfare since assuming charge, will ensure justice in this case.