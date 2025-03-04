Robbers make failed bid to steal Mailardevpally ATM

Hyderabad:A couple of days after a five-member gang robbed Rs 29.69 lakh from a bank ATM, an attempted robbery came to light at Mailardevpally, where some unidentified persons unsuccessfully tried to steal cash from an SBI ATM on Saturday.

According to Mailardevpally inspector P Narender, the number of accused involved still remained a mystery: There were no CCTV cameras installed at the ATM kiosk.

When the police reached the spot, they found the ATM unit burnt. “The ATM’s CCTV cameras are dysfunctional. While the robbers were trying to cut electricity supply, a short circuit might have occurred, resulting in flames inside the ATM kiosk. Only the outer part of the machine was burnt and cash of `7 lakh remained safe in the ATM cash box,” the inspector said.

An official from the Cyberabad police said that they suspect the same gang to be behind the attempted heist. However, the matter was still under investigation since no clues have been recovered from the scene.

On March 2, a group of robbers stole `29.69 lakh from an SBI ATM at Adibatla. Five masked robbers had used a gas-cutter to cut open the machine and unload the cash, within a time span of four minutes. The police have identified the accused and are being chased.



After committing the robbery, the police said the five-member gang was seen heading towards Mailardevpally. While the robbery in Adibatla occurred at around 2.13 am on Saturday, the Mailardevpally incident occurred at around 3.30 am. Typically, it takes less than one hour to travel from Adibatla to Mailardevpally.



Officials from the Rachakonda police had said that they suspect that the robbers in the Adibatla ATM heist are from Haryana and they might be the same gang which robbed an SBI ATM in Bengaluru.



The Hyderabad police are collaborating with the Bengaluru police to hunt down the accused.





