Realtor Fatally Stabbed in Hyderabad; Police Suspect Personal Vendetta

DC Correspondent
23 Feb 2024 8:23 AM GMT
Pushtkala Saikumar succumbs to injuries; police probe possible motives.
Police investigate fatal stabbing of realtor in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stabbed Pushtkala Saikumar, said to be a realtor, at about 8.30 pm on Wednesday, Uppal police said. Locals found Saikumar bleeding and informed the Uppal police who had him shifted to the Gandhi hospital where he died early on Thursday while undergoing treatment. Police said that Saikumar had lodged a complaint with the Uppal police against a person for threatening him. Police suspect extramarital relations to be behind the murder,


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
