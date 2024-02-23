Realtor Fatally Stabbed in Hyderabad; Police Suspect Personal Vendetta

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stabbed Pushtkala Saikumar, said to be a realtor, at about 8.30 pm on Wednesday, Uppal police said. Locals found Saikumar bleeding and informed the Uppal police who had him shifted to the Gandhi hospital where he died early on Thursday while undergoing treatment. Police said that Saikumar had lodged a complaint with the Uppal police against a person for threatening him. Police suspect extramarital relations to be behind the murder,