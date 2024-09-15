Rangareddy Court Sentences Couple to Life for Brutal Murders and Robbery

Hyderabad:The Rangareddy district court on Saturday sentenced a couple to life imprisonment for brutal murders of two women and robbery cases.

According to information, the couple, Ravi and Narsamma, residents of IDA Bolaram in Vikarabad district, would target single women. Narsamma would play a part in helping her husband.



In July 2021, Ravi had lured two women in separate instances by offering jobs. He would take them to isolated places, rape and kill them. Police said Narsamma held the women and disabled them. The couple would later steal the jewellery and cash and flee the scene.



Hyderabad:A 25-year-old woman pedestrian died after being hit by an RTC bus at about 8 pm, Madhapur police said on Saturday. The victim was identified as K. Madhavi of Barkatpura. She was returning home from work when the bus hit her at Kothaguda crossroads in Madhapur. The victim was rushed to a private hospital and later to the Gandhi Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, said Madhapur police.



The 53-year-old driver was identified as Bandela Pedda Sanjeevarayudu of Sanathnagar.





Hyderabad:A Bangladeshi national who illegally stayed in Hyderabad and other states for over 12 years after his visit visa expired was arrested by the Assam intelligence in Hailakandi. While in the city, the accused, Mohammed Siyamuddin, 42, had stayed at Musheerabad here as well as in Bengaluru.

The Assam police agencies coordinated with their state and Karnataka counterparts to track down and arrest Siyamuddin. City police were verifying this connections in the city.



According to reliable sources, a elderly man named Mohammed Tajuddin of Assam was taken into custody by intelligence agencies for providing shelter to Siyamuddin here.



Hyderabad:A 22-year-old woman died by suicide at a five-storeyed apartment in Harinagar of Ramnagar, police said. The victim, Shahana Begum, used to stay just behind the apartment. At about 2.30 pm on Saturday, she informed her mother Shabana Begum that she was going to a bank, Chikkadpally police said.

She then entered the apartment but was stopped by the security guard. Shahana told him that she needed to meet one of her friends who stays in the apartment, Chikkadpally inspector A. Seethaiah said.



Once inside, she reached the terrace and paused there for about three minutes. Security guard G. Giri noticed her and alerted the residents who tried to stop her but it was all in vain. Residents said she made a call on her phone before dying by suicide.



Police said Shahana had married in 2021 but had separated from her husband and was staying with her parents.

Hyderabad:The state excise special task force (STF) arrested eight persons after intercepting their vehicle, and seized 170 kg of marijuana worth `60 lakh, that was being smuggled from Orissa to Maharashtra, from them.

Excise Enforcement director V.B. Kamalasan Reddy and joint commissioner Qureshi said the gang was intercepted at Amberpet. Prime accused Turiki from of Koraput district of Odisha worked was a front line operator. He had been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh earlier for smuggling ganja

Hyderabad:The city police She teams deployed caught 285 persons redhanded for harassing women for at the Bada Ganesh pandal in Khairatabad and other hot spots in Old City over the past one week.

“Our teams have been deployed at the identified hot spots to ensure the safety of the devotees,” said She Teams DCP D. Kavitha. The accused will be produced before the magistrate for further action.

