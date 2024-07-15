Rakul Preet’s brother arrested in drug raid

Hyderabad: Aman Preet Singh, the brother of Tollywood and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, was reportedly arrested during a raid conducted by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) along with the Narsingi Police.

During the raid, the police also arrested five drug dealers, including two foreign nationals, and seized 199 grams of cocaine from their possession. The arrested individuals were identified as Onuoha Blessing, Azeez Noheem Adeshoka, Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham, Sanaboina Varun Kumar, and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef.

Following the interrogation, the five arrested drug dealers identified 13 consumers, who included Aman Preet. Out of these, five have been arrested and all have tested positive for cocaine.

Aman Preet Singh, who is also an actor, was allegedly found on the list of consumers and has been arrested. It was reported that Aman, along with others, had created a network of supply and demand for drugs in Hyderabad and used to get the drugs from a Nigerian dealer who was reportedly attempting to distribute them to local drug peddlers.

Asked about Aman Preet Singh's involvement in the drug chain, the police stated that the investigation is still ongoing. “The arrests were made following a tip-off, and there are indications that more individuals linked to the industry might be involved. A detailed investigation is underway,” according to senior police officers.

The raid took place at Flat No. 202, Janab Fort View Apartments at Vishal Nagar in Hydershakote on Monday. The police confiscated 199 grams of cocaine worth Rs 35 lakh, alongside two passports, two bikes, ten cellphones, and other materials.

The Rajendranagar police, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said that "Onuoha Blessing, a hairstylist from Nigeria with a previous drug-related case, is the main kingpin who allegedly transported cocaine to Hyderabad over twenty times using a fake passport."

She reportedly supplied drugs using various local public transport methods like trains and buses to evade police capture. She travelled from Delhi to Hyderabad multiple times, each trip carrying significant quantities of cocaine.

She has contacts with Azeez Noheem Adeshola, who is also a Nigerian student with a fraud conviction, currently arrested, and had developed sources with Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham, who was previously involved in a drug case, who allegedly facilitated local deliveries in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Sanaboina Varun Kumar, a car driver and consumer, allegedly became a peddler for a commission of Rs 4,000 per gram of cocaine. He earned Rs 6 lakh in less than seven months.