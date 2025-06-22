Railway Staff Slam Hospital After Loco Pilot’s Death

Hyderabad:Locomotive pilots from South Central Railway staged a protest outside the Central Railway Hospital in Lalaguda on Saturday, alleging medical negligence led to the death of their 29-year-old colleague Monu Kumar. They raised the slogans against the railway and hospital authorities and demanded an investigation. There has been no response from the authorities so far.

According to the protesters, Kumar, who had a fever on June 19, was prescribed only paracetamol. With no improvement, he visited a diagnostic centre on Friday, but the results were delayed. His condition worsened and he was brought back to the railway hospital at 8 am on Saturday. He was declared dead at 1.30 pm.

Protesters accused hospital staff of negligence and raised slogans demanding accountability. “His platelet count was dropping and BP falling, but no proper treatment or referral was arranged,” said R.S. Srijith, a loco pilot and union member. “They looked for private hospital beds but did not act in time. We demand justice,” he said. Monu Kumar is survived by his wife and a six-month-old child.