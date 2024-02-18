Protests Erupt in Kurnool Over College Student's Suicide

Kurnool: Suicide by a student of SR Junior College on outskirts of Kurnool has led to protests in the city, with student unions and various associations demanding cancellation of permission to run the college and criminal action against its management.

According to reports, Irfan Basha, 16, son of Tholla Shafiullah and Khajabi, residents of Uyyalawada in Orvakal mandal, had been doing his intermediate first year at the SR Junior College.Normally, he would leave for his classes at 6:30 every morning. However, on a Saturday, while his roommates left, Irfan stayed back in his hostel room. Around 6 o'clock in the evening, after his roommates returned, they knocked on the door. When there was no response, they reported to the management. On breaking open the door, they found Irfan hanging from the ceiling. Authorities immediately brought him down and rushed him to Kurnool Government Hospital. But doctors at the hospital said Irfan had already died.Parents of Irfan allege that harassment by college for non-payment of fee had led to the suicide by Irfan.Further, students’ unions led by SFI, AISF, and SC, ST, BC, and Minority associations staged protests in front of the Collectorate demanding action against the management of SR Junior College. The demonstrators charged that Irfan Basha had committed suicide after being told that he could only attend classes after paying 100 per cent of the fees upon returning to the college after the Sankranti holidays. Upset over this, Irfan did not attend classes on Saturday morning and committed suicide in his hostel room.PDSU state general secretary Bhaskar and leader Ramana demanded that the state government revoke the college's recognition and initiate legal proceedings against the management in light of the student's death.