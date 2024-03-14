Police seize 34kg ganja, arrest two near PVNR Expressway

Hyderabad: The south zone task force and Gudimalkapur police said on Thursday that they had nabbed two persons with 34 kg ganja and a car worth `13.8 lakh. The police arrested the accused Jivan Ram Rao Rathod, 26, of Maharashtra and Anand Bheem Singh Jadav, 27, of Karnataka when they were trying to sell the contraband near Pillar 54 of the PVNR Expressway at Rethibowli. Police also The accused along with seized property were handed over to Gudimalkapur for further investigation.







