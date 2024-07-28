Police Raids in Nandyal District Yield Over ₹1 Lakh in Fines

Kurnool: Officers across various police station limits in Nandyal district conducted drunk-driving checks on Sunday, resulting in the registration of 14 cases. A total of 92 open drinking cases were registered, alongside 285 cases under the Motor Vehicle Act, amounting to a fine of ₹1,10,750. Circle Inspector Chandrababu and Sub-Inspector Suresh led a raid in Sirivella village, arresting 17 people for playing cards and seizing ₹23,400 in cash.

Additionally, SEB and Civil police conducted raids, registering 8 cases against illegal liquor activities. Out of 7 DPL cases, 45.10 liters of liquor were seized, and one ID liquor case resulted in the seizure of 20 liters of illicit liquor and the destruction of 800 liters of jaggery wash.

Furthermore, a case was filed against four individuals for illegal sand transportation, leading to the seizure of 39.05 tonnes of sand and 4 vehicles.