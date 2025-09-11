Police Help Guard’s Family

Hyderabad:Medak district police extended financial assistance to the family of Home Guard Shivaram, who died in a road accident at Koudipalli in June while returning home after duty. District SP D.V. Srinivas Rao handed over two cheques worth Rs 1,23,701 to the grieving family, including Rs 20,000 contributed by the police department and Rs 1,03,701 collected by colleagues.

Congratulating Shivaram’s elder son for completing studies at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, (IIITDM) at Kanchipuram near Chennai, the SP encouraged the family to remain strong. “You are part of the police fraternity and the department will continue to support you in the future,” Srinivas Rao assured.







App cab driver escapes with `25 L



Hyderabad:A 40-year-old driver working for an app-based cab service fled with `25 lakh in cash being carried by a bank employee in Balanagar around 1.55 pm on Wednesday.

According to Balanagar DI B. Nagi Reddy, the accused Usman Ali of Nizamabad was hired by bank assistant manager Narsingh Rao and security guard Nageshwar Rao to transport cash collected from the bank’s main branch in Secunderabad.

During the ride, Usman allegedly attempted to steal the money once by stopping the car and claiming a battery problem, but failed. At the Balanagar branch, he stopped outside and refused to take a U-turn inside the compound. When the manager and guard got down to guide him, leaving the doors open, he sped away with the cash.

Bank manager Sandeep Kumar lodged a complaint. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Youth gets lifer in Pocso case

Hyderabad:The Fast Track Special Court for Rape and Pocso Act cases at LB Nagar sentenced 22-year-old D. Sai Kumar to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of `26,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The court also directed the payment of `5 lakh as compensation to the victim.

The case, registered in 2021 at LB Nagar police station, revealed that Kumar had lured the girl to his residence, assaulted her multiple times and threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke out. The victim later confided in her parents, revealing this was the second assault after he had initially proposed to her.

Police booked the case on the complaint of the victim’s mother under IPC, the Pocso Act, and the SC/ST Act. Medical and forensic evidence confirmed the girl’s age between 14 and 16 years and supported the assault claim. Kumar confessed during the investigation.

ACP P. Sreedhar Reddy, who supervised the case, said: “This conviction is a decisive step towards justice for survivors of sexual assault and highlights the efficiency of fast track courts. The survivor’s courage and the officers’ diligent investigation were key in securing this verdict.”

Man held with blackbuck horns

Hyderabad:Hyderabad east zone task force arrested Mohd Khaleemuddin at Chandrayangutta for illegally possessing blackbuck (Antilope cervicapra) horns and attempting to sell them in the market.



Additional DCP Ande Srinivas Rao said Khaleemuddin, a mason and pan shop owner from Sadasivapet, was found moving suspiciously near Abbas Ground. Police intercepted him and recovered a pair of horns. He failed to provide a valid explanation.

Investigators said he claimed to have discovered the horns during demolition work in Sadasivapet. He powdered portions of the horns and sold them as a supposed cure for bone injuries and inflammation, before planning to sell the whole of them for profit.

The police said his actions violated the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, as blackbuck is a protected species. The seized horns and the accused were handed over to forest officer M. Srinivas Goud of the Hyderabad east range for further action.