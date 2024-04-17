Police Continue Probe to Nab Culprits in CM Jagan Attack Case

Vijayawada: A few more suspects have been taken into custody for questioning on Tuesday in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan on Saturday.



After the police verified CCTV footage and collected evidence from eye-witnesses from the spot, they reached Vaddera Colony falling under Ajit Singh Nagar police station and picked up some suspects.

This caused some resistance from their family members, who claimed that their youngsters were not involved in the attack.

Six police teams have been formed to identify the culprits and arrest them. They are collecting evidence and keeping track of call data from the nearby cell tower and other sources.

The police refused to disclose details of the suspects in custody.

Vijayawada commissioner of police K.R. Tata said, “We are doing the probe from all possible angles to nab the culprit.”