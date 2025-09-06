Police Arrest Two Remand Prisoners Who Fled Chodavaram Sub-Jail

Visakhapatnam:Visakhapatnam city police apprehended two remand prisoners who had escaped from the Chodavaram sub-jail after attacking the jail warden.

The two accused attacked and injured sub-jail staff before fleeing the facility. Four special Crime Task Force (CTF) teams, working under the supervision of Visakhapatnam CTF inspectors, began searching key locations throughout the city from Thursday night. The breakthrough came Friday morning when a CTF team conducting searches in the Gollalapalem area of Ramnagar spotted them near the State Bank of India branch. The two arrested individuals were identified as Nakka Ravi Kumar,30, and Bezawada Ramu, 26. Both suspects are now back in custody and are expected to face additional charges related to their escape attempt and the assault on jail personnel.